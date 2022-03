The federal government on Wednesday approved a total of N92.12 billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The approval came barely 24 hours after the inauguration of the new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos. Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, disclosed this […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

