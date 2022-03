A soldier attached to the Operation Hadin Kai Joint Taskforce, on Wednesday, allegedly killed three civilians and injured 13 others in Mafa local government area of Borno State. LEADERSHIP gathered that the victims were killed when the trigger happy soldier (name withheld) recklessly opened fire on people in Mafa town. An eyewitness said the soldier […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information