Nigeria’s first female Vice Chancellor, Prof. Grace Alele-Williams, is dead She died at the age of 89 years on Friday. Alele-Williams, a Professor of Mathematics gained prominence after she was appointed the vice-chancellor of the prestigious University of Benin (UNIBEN) in 1985. She was also the first Nigerian woman to receive a Doctorate degree. Alele-Williams […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

