The Supreme Court has upheld the de-registration of 22 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The parties were among the 74 de-registered in 2020 by INEC following their poor performances in elections. Justice Ejembi Eko of the apex court voided and set aside a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja division, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

