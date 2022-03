The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended action on the court judgment sacking Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, his deputy, Eric Igwe and 16 members of the state House of Assembly over their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). INEC said its decision was sequel to conflicting judgments and orders served on it […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information