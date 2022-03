The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed his desire to run for president in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claiming that he is the ideal individual to depose the current All Progressives Congress (APC). Wike made the disclosure when he paid a visit to his Benue State counterpart, […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information