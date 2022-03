The Vintage Hearing Foundation (VHF) has donated 20 hearing aids to hearing impaired patients and called for a national policy on hearing. The founder of the Foundation, Omotunde Balogun, while presenting the aids in Abuja over the weekend, said alot of Nigerians suffer from profound hearing loss. She called for a policy to ensure hearing […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

