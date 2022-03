Heliciculture, commonly known as snail farming, is the process of cultivation of edible snails. The meat and snail eggs can be consumed as escargot (menu on the table) and as a delicacy. Raising snails for food is called heliculture. Snails are hermaphroditic and this means that each snail has both the male and female reproductive […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information