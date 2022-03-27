Troops Repel Bandits At Kaduna Airport, Flight Operations Resume

Kaduna State government has said that security forces repelled attacked in the vicinity of the Kaduna International Airport on Saturday. The Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the security operatives attached to the airport responded and repelled the attackers. The statement added that the bandits unfortunately shot […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
