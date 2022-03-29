BREAKING: Terrorists Attack Abuja-Kaduna Train With 970 Passengers Onboard





Suspected terrorists have detonated bombs on the railtrack of Abuja-Kaduna train and successfully immobilised it. According to DailyNigerian newspaper, credible sources confirmed the attack on Monday night, saying the attack occurred at a point between Katari and Rijana villages. One of the passengers, who confirmed the incident in a telephone call, said the attackers have […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

