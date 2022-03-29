BREAKING: Tinubu Cancels 13th Colloquium To Mark His 70th Birthday Over Kaduna Train Attack





Shortly after the commencement of the well-publicised 13th Annual Colloquium to mark the 70th birthday anniversary of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Lagos State governor has called off the well-attended event. Tinubu said his action became necessary to mourn the victims of the Abuja-Kaduna Train […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information