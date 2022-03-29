JUST-IN: Troops Have Secured Abuja-Kaduna Train Trapped By Terrorists – Kaduna Govt

Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that the military has secured the Kaduna bound train from Abuja trapped by terrorists on Monday evening. The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this late Monday night in a statement obtained by LEADERSHIP. He noted that the Kaduna State Government […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
