Train Attack: 8 Bodies Recovered, 26 Injured, Others Unaccounted For – Kaduna Govt





The Kaduna State government, on Tuesday, said it has received from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), the detailed passenger manifest for the Abuja-Kaduna train service AK9, which was attacked by terrorists on Monday night. According to the documents received, 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information