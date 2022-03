On Monday, the 28th of March 2022, armed persons attacked a Kaduna-bound train carrying hundreds of passengers. The Abuja-Kaduna train service was attacked as terrorists blew off the train, killing and injuring some passengers in the process and abducting several people. The train, which left Abuja at about 6 p.m., was attacked between Katari and […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

