By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah, Sunday Isuwa, Ejike Ejike, Tarkaa David, Abuja, AZA MSUE, Kaduna Eight passengers have been confirmed dead and 25 others injured in the Monday night terrorist attack on a Kaduna-bound train. The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja. It was learnt that about 30 persons were abducted from the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

