Nigeria’s Super Eagles are out of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after playing a 1-1 draw with Black Stars of Ghana at the 60,000 capacity Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja Tuesday night. Despite finishing 1-1 draw, Ghana, however, progress to the Qatar 2022 World Cup finals on away goal rule. Details Later….







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information