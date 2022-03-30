Terrorism: NSA Calls For Strengthened Collective Response





Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), has stressed the need to strengthen collective regional response, developing capabilities to tackle regional threats and the development of regional security be vigorously pursued and implemented. He also underscored the need to deter the expansion of terrorist groups in Eastern Burkina Faso and Southern Mali. […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

