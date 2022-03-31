2023: Nigeria’s Economy Needs Restructuring – Hayatu-Deen





A former chairman/CEO of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, on Wednesday, picked his presidential nomination forms on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declaring that the country’s economic foundation needed to be reconstructed. He further said having advised three presidents and served as chairman of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information