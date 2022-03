President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja lauded the Bank of Industry (BoI) for creating over nine million jobs in the last seven years as well as disbursing over N1.24 trillion to 4.2 million beneficiaries in Micro, Small, Medium and Large enterprises. Speaking at the commissioning of the Second Tower of BoI building, President Buhari in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information