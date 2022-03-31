FCCPC Mulls Regulation To Penalise Companies Without Consumer Complaint Platform

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) is at the moment developing a regulation that would ensure that companies without a standalone, clear and accessible consumer complaints resolution platforms are duly penalised. Executive vice chairman of the Commission, Mr Babatunde Irukera,who dropped this hint yesterday in Abuja, said the inability of most companies […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
