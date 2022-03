Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has applauded sugarcane outgrowers for their outstanding performance in the last harvest season, stating that the scheme was key to the success of the federal government’s backward integration policy on sugar. General manager of Golden Sugar Company, a subsidiary of FMN in Sunti, Niger State, Anlo Du Pisani, stated this […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

