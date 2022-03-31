Insecurity: Police Acquire 5 High-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles





The inspector-general of Police, IGP Usman Baba, has acquired five additional high-powered Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to improve surveillance operations to checkmate criminal activities in the country in line with the IGP’s vision and mission statements which include technology-driven policing. The acquisition is the manifestation of the IGP’s determination to integrate the use of innovative […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information