Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ites Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky has distributed foodstuffs worth millions of naira to the needy to mark the beginning of this year’s Ramadan season. The food items included sugar, rice, maize and millet and the distribution started Wednesday at Zaria and will continue in other […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

