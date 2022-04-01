2023 PRESIDENCY: Northern PDP Aspirants Intensify Plan To Produce Next President





Seeking a consensus PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections, four northern aspirants, Aminu Tambuwal, Bala Mohammed, Bukola Saraki and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, visited former military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) to seek his support. Apart from Hayatu-Deen, the others had individually visited IBB in the past to seek his endorsement. Almost everyone who […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information