Buhari Welcomes $200m African Devt Centre By Microsoft

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja said Nigeria stands poised to welcome more initiatives and investments in digital technology, while appreciating Microsoft for an engineering hub, African Development Centre, worth $200 million. Receiving the President of Microsoft Corporation, Brad Smith, at the State House, accompanied by the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isa […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
