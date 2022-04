Atleast three soldiers have been killed when terrorists suspected to be bandits planted an Improvised Explossive Device (IED) off the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Saturday. The troops deployed at Gwagwa village were going for an operation when their vehicle stepped on IED planted by the terrorists. According to military sources, while two Soldiers died on the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

