GoHealth: Gombe Launches Mobile Application Technology





Determined to revolutionise health services in Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has launched a mobile application technology for Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (GoHealth). He launched the mobile app during a stakeholders engagement meeting on Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) organised by GoHealth in collaboration with the German International Corporation GIZ, Legislative Initiative […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

