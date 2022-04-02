Popular Abuja Imam, Sheikh Khalid, Suspended For Criticising Buhari Over Train Attack





The chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Nurudden Khalid, has been suspended by the Mosque’s steering committee for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari over the last Monday night’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna train. The Imam, in his Friday sermon, had criticised President Buhari for failure to visit Kaduna over the terrorist […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

