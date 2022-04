The board of directors of Punch Nigeria Limited has appointed Adeyeye Joseph as the newspaper group’s managing director/editor-in-chief, effective, May 1, 2022. Joseph replaces Ademola Osinubi, who officially retires from the company on April 30, 2022. Osinubi had initially planned to retire in late 2020 but held off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before this […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

