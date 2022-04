Akwa Ibom State government has successfully evacuated 34 of her citizens, who were stranded in Katsina State following heightened banditry and insurgency in some parts of the state. The victims, who arrived Akwa Ibom at the weekend, were recieved by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Dr. Ini Adiakpan, on behalf of the […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

