A fatal auto accident along Ilorin- Ogbomoso expressway, on Sunday, claimed the lives of seven persons. The accident, which involved a single vehicle, occurred at Otte village in Asa local government area of Kwara State at about 3.30am. LEADERSHIP gathered that the accident involving a Mazda bus with registration number ZUR 159 XJ and loaded […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

