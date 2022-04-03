Terrorism: El-Rufa’i Briefs Buhari, Says North-West States May Resort To Mercenaries





The Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, has revealed that if the federal government fails to speedily and decisively deal with terrorists, the North-West States of Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebbi, Sokoto and the neighbouring Niger might resort to hiring mercenaries to end the ongoing reign of terrorists within their states. El-Rufai spoke in an interview conducted […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information