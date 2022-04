As part of efforts to reverse the effects of land degradation in semi-arid parts of Nigeria, the federal government has commenced the Agro-Climate Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project in 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territorial (FCT). The national project coordinator for ACReSAL, Salisu Dahiru, said the project was based on the desire […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

