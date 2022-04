Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Tuesday, said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2023 election would be someone that has everybody’s buy-in. The governor, who was speaking while receiving leading presidential hopefuls of the party, who paid him a visit at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, said that […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information