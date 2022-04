At least 15 soldiers have been killed after bandits attacked a military base in Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna State. Zagazola Makama, a Counter-Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst had reported that 11 soldiers were killed when militants in large number stormed the position at Polwire village on Monday evening and engaged the troops […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information