SIM-NIN LINKAGE : After Many Deadlines, 73m Unlinked Subscribers Barred From Making Calls

A total of 73 million active mobile lines in Nigeria will not be making calls from today. This follows the federal government’s directive to telecommunications companies to restrict outgoing calls on unlinked mobile lines following the expiration of the extension for the integration of the National Identification Number (NIN) and the Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
