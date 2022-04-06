Don Urges Child Spacing To Address Population Growth

A university don and professor of Economics, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Ganiyat Adejoke Adesina-Uthman has urged the federal government to consider implementing child spacing programme to address high population growth rate. Adesina-Uthman who stated this in Abuja yesterday, while presenting the (NOUN)19th inaugural lecture said the implementation of the programme will also help […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
