Federal government through National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has disbursed N427 million to Kebbi Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (KECHEMA) so as to provide cover for 35,609 people and give them access to medical service in the state. Briefing newsmen in his office yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, KECHEMA executive secretary, Dr Jafaar Mohammed Augie said, this […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

