The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has arrested notorious queen of drug cartel supplying psychoactive substances to traffickers in Taraba State, Lami Mai Rigima. Mai Rigima has been on the wanted list of the NDLEA after the 40-year-old queen of the drug world came under the anti-narcotic agency’s searchlight when a number of traffickers […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

