Nigeria Records First Successful Keyhole Prostate Cancer Surgery





Nigeria has recorded the first successful Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy, a minimally invasive surgery procedure used to remove a patient’s cancerous prostate. The surgery, carried out by Reddington Hospital Group, Lagos, was the first in Sub-Saharan Africa. A consultant Urological and Robotic Surgeon and clinical, Prof. Kingsley Ekwueme, the lead surgeon for Urology at Glan Clwyd […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information