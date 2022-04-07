Insecurity: Kwara Civil Servants Pray For Restoration Of Peace In Nigeria





Civil servants in Kwara State, on Thursday, offered special prayer for the restoration of peace to the troubled spots in Nigeria. They also prayed God to grant President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq successful reigns. A renowned cleric, Alh. AbdulRafiu Ayinla, who was the guest lecturer at the Governor’s Office Mosque Tafsir (Ramadan Lecture), […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information