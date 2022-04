President Muhammadu Buhari first gave the directive to integrate the National Identification Number (NIN) and the Subscribers’ Identification Module (SIM) way back in December 2020. The security situation then, though at levels that were considered unacceptable, is not as horrifying as it is today. The linkage policy was part of the desperate measures put in […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information