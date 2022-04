Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, said he would be delighted to be involved in legal proceedings to unravel the killers of former attorney- general of the federation and minister of justice, Chief Bola Ige. The literary icon who spoke yesterday at a media interaction in Lagos, titled: “Forget the past, forfeit the future: A nation […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information