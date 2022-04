Troops of 202 Battalion deployed under 21 Special Armoured Brigade Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI, on Thursday, eliminated 13 insurgents affiliated to the Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad faction of Boko Haram during clearance operations in Borno State, credible sources said. The 21 Special Armoured Brigade, Bama is under the supervision of Brig. Gen Waidi […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

