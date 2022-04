The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, says there are 74,543 registered doctors in Nigeria for the country’s population of about 200 million. This puts the doctor-patient ratio in the country at 1:3,500 as opposed to the recommended WHO standard ratio of one doctor to 600 patients. Studies reckon that over 70% of Africa’s […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

