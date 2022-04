Latest report from the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) has named Lafarge-Wapco among the top three contributors to the mining industry’s social expenditure in 2020. According to the report which was released recently, the top three companies altogether paid 94.6 per cent of the total N3.887 billion social expenditure in the mining sector […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

