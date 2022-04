The new Terminal Building; Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility (MRO), and Taxi Way, undergoing construction at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, would all be inaugurated before December this year. Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, disclosed this Friday, while inspecting the projects at the Airport in Uyo. The governor, who […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

