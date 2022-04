A frontiline politician in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, has expressed the hope that the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, will build on the foundations already laid by President Muhammadu Buhari if elected as the next president of the country come 2023. Amaechi, who is a former Rivers State governor, had on […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information