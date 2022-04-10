Federal Govt Confirms Grid Collapse, Assures Of Quick Restoration

By
Headliners
-
1



The federal government has confirmed that the national electricity grid experienced a system collapse on Friday evening at about 6.30pm, resulting in power outages across the country. This is coming hours after some electricity distribution companies (DisCos) had informed their customers of the development, appealing for their understanding, leading to several media reports that the […]



Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR