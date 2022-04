No fewer than 10 governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, will on Monday, April 11, 2022 meet in Port Harcourt, to discuss the way forward for the party ahead of the 2023 general election. LEADERSHIP gathered that top on the agenda of the meeting of the governorship […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

